In the wake of the launch of Disney+, Netflix and Nickelodeon have announced a new, multi-year partnership to produce original TV shows and films.

This deal seemingly includes new shows based on both current Nickelodeon characters and new ones too. These new shows will be joining the likes of Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling and Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus which are already on Netflix. As well as upcoming specials based on The Loud House and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The New York Times is also reporting that there is a SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff coming as part of the deal as well.

Having big-name kids' shows on the streaming service is obviously going to help Netflix a lot. Especially with the stiff competition coming from Disney+ which managed to rack up over 10 million subscribers on its first day.

Netflix vice president of original animation, Melissa Cobb commented on the deal:

"Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit..."

It's rumoured that this partnership is worth around $200 million, though there's no official comment on it at the moment. What is clear is this deal continues Netflix's efforts towards creating animated content for kids and families. The new shows will also join a wealth of content already planned for the near future including feature films like Klaus, I Lost My Body, Fast & Furious Spy Racers and more.