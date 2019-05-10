After the huge success of The Umbrella Academy, Netflix has announced that it will be turning to other Dark Horse Comics series for TV or movie adaptations in future.

The streaming service has signed a "first look" deal with the comic book publisher for first refusal on its many licenses.

"We’re excited to extend our relationship with Dark Horse Comics," said the vice president of original content at Netflix, Cindy Holland.

"The Netflix teams are already working in deep collaboration with Dark Horse to identify projects beyond the world of traditional superheroes - branching into horror, fantasy and family entertainment - that we think our members will love."

As well as The Umbrella Academy - which has been renewed for a second season - Netflix made Dark Horse's Polar as a movie starring Mads Mikkelsen. Now we wonder what will be next on the agenda.

Here are the best Dark Horse comic book series Netflix will undoubtedly be casting an eye over.

Although there is already a movie currently doing the rounds in cinemas, it's not getting rave reviews. And Mike Mignola's creation has many more stories up his massive sleeve that would suit an episodic format perfectly.

But if Hellboy himself is off the table, how about the B.P.R.D. - the fictional organisation based in the same comic book universe that had its own comic book run outside of the Hellboy crossovers? Or, what about the other cast members, such as Abe Sapian or Lobster Johnson? Both are now very popular characters in their own right.

Already made into an animated series for the FXX channel in the States, the run of 22 episodes over two seasons ended in 2015 and there has been no word on it since. Maybe Netflix can pick it up for new seasons going forward? Or even a live action version?

If you haven't already, we thoroughly recommend that you check out the comic books themselves. Originally devised as an online webcomic series, Axe Cop was created by brothers Malachai and Ethan Nicolle, then aged five and 29 respectively. Ethan drew the exact story created by his younger brother to the letter and the end result is still hilarious to this day.

While we've had two films, of differing quality, there is enough source material left in Frank Miller's incredible comic books for a couple of TV series.

The first movie covered The Hard Goodbye, The Big Fat Kill, and That Yellow Bastard. It also included a short story, The Customer is Always Right, from the Booze, Broads & Bullets collection. The second film used A Dame to Kill For as its main plot, while Just Another Saturday Night also came from the short story collection. Miller (who directed the sequel himself) added two original stories to the film.

That means neither Family Values nor Hell and Back have been adapted to the big or small screen to date.

The Mask is another comic book series that has already been adapted several times but it's fallen prey to low budget attempts or poorly received short films in recent years.

Netflix could choose to resurrect it for a TV series with a different person donning the eponymous Mask for each season - a theme that would match the many comic book threads. It might also tick the "family entertainment" box that Netflix mentioned.

Currently considered to be one of the best comic books in Dark Horse's current stable, and one of the best horror books out there, Harrow County follows lead Emmy who finds out on her 18th birthday that she and the world of monsters and ghosts outside her window are intrinsically linked.

It was originally reported that a deal between Universal Cable Productions and Dark Horse gave the former a first dibs on a Harrow County TV series, but nothing has materialised since 2015. Now it could be Netflix's turn.

Joelle Jones' violent series has undertones of The Long Kiss Goodnight, as the lead heroine (?) is a cold-blooded assassin by night, homemaker and mother by day. It all heats up when her two worlds collide.

It has been described as "Mad Men's Betty Draper meets Dexter" and has plenty of comedic notes to counter the gory ones.

Not to be confused with the existing John Woo movie, this is another Frank Miller classic mini series that has reportedly been in and out of movie production for the best part of two decades.

Warner Bros is the last studio said to be sniffing around it back in 2016, but maybe it will end up in the hands of Netflix and we'll get an adaptation of the ultra-violent tale of tax collection at last.

Yet another Frank Miller series that would make for an amazing TV run, this time co-created with Watchmen's Dave Gibbons, it combines science fiction with political and ecological commentary as it follows the entire life of Martha Washington and her exploits in the PAX Peace Force.

The mighty graphic novel that contains the entire story is a collected edition made up of many of the Martha Washington books published between 1990 and 2007 - plenty of material for several TV seasons therefore.