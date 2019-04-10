Netflix is now a producer of a satellite radio program.

The company, which has always focused on film and TV, is experimenting with audio broadcasts via a new full-time comedy channel that's launching on 15 April and airing exclusively on SiriusXM satellite radio as Channel 93. The channel, called Netflix Is A Joke, will showcase content from its comedy specials featuring comedians like Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, and others.

“Netflix Is A Joke Radio on SiriusXM will be an audio extension of our award winning stand-up comedy on Netflix,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos in a statement to the media. “We are thrilled to feature some of the greatest and funniest performers in the world with highlights from Netflix shows as well as original programming that further celebrates the art of comedy."

Netflix also plans to produce an original daily show featuring celebrities and comedians discussing "pop culture and hot topics". The streaming giant is clearly exploring ways to get more people tuning into its vast library of comedy specials, which it has ramped up production of in the past few years in an effort to convince Comedy Central fans to cut the cord and subscribe to Netflix.

It might also be trying to lure diehard podcast listeners, as that form of media has exploded in popularity. Think about it: Everyone has a podcast. Also, comedy has traditionally been an audio experience. We can remember listening to George Carlin cassettes in the car way back in the day.

Keep in mind, however, you can access SiriusXM outside the vehicle. It's currently available on many streaming set-top boxes.