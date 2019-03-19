Netflix confirms it won't be part of Apple's new TV service

Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO, confirmed at a press conference on 18 March that it won't be part of Apple's new video streaming service, saying: "we have chosen not to integrate into their services."

Apple has confirmed a "show time" event on 25 March where it is widely expected to unveil its latest content service aimed at streaming TV. Alongside offering commissioned content, it's believed that Apple will be using the new platform as a content aggregator.

This will see Apple providing access to content on other platforms, most likely with Apple handling the subscriptions to those services too, as it does through the App Store - along with a healthy revenue cut. Netflix's decision to remain independent most likely won't come as a surprise, as it currently enjoys a strong position as one of the biggest services in the business.

Access to other services isn't limited to Apple's plans. It's common for cable providers to run a number of different services and streaming services like Amazon also provide access to other "channels", but for Netflix, Apple is a rival.

Apple has positioned itself as a rival for commissioned content, looking for the next exclusive hit TV service. "It is definitely getting more expensive to source content," Hastings said, commenting on Apple's position as a competitor as companies see the huge value in having a video-on-demand services.

Exactly how Apple will run the new platform we won't know until the big reveal on 25 March, but Apple has clearly stated its intention to grow its services business as hardware sales, particularly in iPhone, shrink.

What's clear is that the TV streaming market is both diversifying and getting more complicated and it remains to be seen if Apple's entry into the market will bring clarity, or just another service that customers feel they need to subscribe to.