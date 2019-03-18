It was revealed last week that Netflix was planning more Bandersnatch-style content, and now a new interactive show has been announced.

The streaming giant is revealing its next interactive story. It's a a choose-your-adventure series called You vs. Wild starring Bear Grylls, the reality TV star known for his survival instincts and Discovery Channel series Man vs. Wild. Variety first claimed Netflix is planning an eight-episode show, though Netflix has now announced the effort while at a press event in Los Angeles.

The idea is that viewers will be able to be more involved with Grylls' adventures in the wild. They will be able to choose Grylls’ decisions in each episode and see how he fares. When asked if viewers could inadvertently kill Grylls, Netflix Vice President of Original Series Cindy Holland said she doesn’t expect the show to be as “dark” as Netflix’s first interactive experience.

You vs. Wild will be Netflix's second live-action interactive project, following Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. It's set to premiere 10 April.

The company does offer animated interactive shows, too, such as Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and a Minecraft series with Telltale Games. And plenty more shows and films will likely be coming down the pike, since Netflix is reportedly "doubling down" on it. But while Bandersnatch was a success for Netflix, it remains to be seen whether that interactive storytelling will wain.

After all, how many people will want to click their way through a show or movie to decide how it ends?