After several years of the same, fairly bland avatars Netflix is giving its profile front-end something of facelift. It is adding extra colour and contours to the existing range of selectable images while adding a suite of all new profile pics to choose from.

You will soon be able to choose from your favourite Netflix show characters, including the cast of Stranger Things, Luke Cage, Crazy Eyes and more. It'll certainly add more variety as previously you could only have Netflix's illustrated faces or the main account holder's Facebook image (if linked).

More exciting than image swapping is the announcement that Netflix also plans to add more personalisation options within different profiles. And with five profiles available to each account, even if you don't have various family members who want their own experience, you will be able to set up different profiles for different moods or themes.

For example, personalise one profile to particularly like action movies and TV shows suggestions. Or romcoms. That way you can keep your own profile clean, while finding generic content more quickly.

Netflix will push out its new profile pics and personalisation options to mobile, website and TV devices in the next few weeks.