Barack and Michelle Obama land a multi-year Netflix production deal

Former US President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama are coming to Netflix.

In a tweet on 21 May, Netflix formally announced a multi-year production deal with the former president and the former first lady. The agreement includes "films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features". The couple even formed Higher Ground Productions to produce content for Netflix, the streaming service also announced.

The deal will essentially give the Obamas a television platform. According to The New York Times, the former president doesn't plan to use the platform to "wage a public campaign against his successor in the Oval Office, or to fight against conservative media outlets like Fox News". We can instead expect to see content that showcases issues and themes they tackled during their eight years in the White House.

It's a significant achievement not only for Barack Obama during his post-presidency but also the former first lady of the US. In a statement, the couple said they hope to use their new television platform to "cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world".