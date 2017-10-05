Netflix price hike affects 4K viewers in UK and US most

Netflix has raised its prices in the US and UK, charging more for its standard and premium services.

The standard service, which allows you to stream shows and movies in HD on up to two screens at once, now costs $10.99 and £9.99 a month respectively, up by a dollar/pound.

The premium service, which lets you view on up to four screens at once, including in Ultra HD, has been raised from $11.99/£8.99 to $13.99/£9.99 monthly.

The third tier, the basic service, which lets you stream on one screen, but doesn't allow for HD or Ultra HD viewing, stays put at $7.99/£5.99 a month.

These changes take effect immediately for new customers. Existing subscribers will see their prices rise from November. They will be notified of their new price plan by Netflix from 19 October and given one month's notice.

Netflix said its plans and pricing are adjusted as it adds more TV shows and movies, and as it introduces new product features. However, the only major change recently is a ditching of the star rating system for a "thumbs-up" alternative.

There are several new original programmes on the service, however, from American Vandal to Glow, and the company has plans to pay out roughly $16 billion on more streaming content deals in the future, $6 billion of which will be spent this year alone.