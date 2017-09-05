  Netflix confirms HDR compatibility with Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30

HDR, or High Dynamic Range, has been a major buzzword in TV for some time now, but it's only recently made the leap to the mobile space. Netflix is one of the few places you can watch HDR content on your smartphone, and it's just added a few more devices to its supported list.

Those phones are the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30, two big flagship devices that launched at IFA 2017.

Note that these phones only support HDR10 and not Dolby Vision. It's interesting that LG has made the G6 Dolby Vision compatible, but not the V30.

If you're a Sony fan, and you have the XZ Premium, or you're planning to get the XZ1 when it launches, you're in luck as both of these will support HDR10 content from Netflix too.

To view HDR content, you'll need to make sure you have the very latest software installed on your device and the latest version of the Netflix app. To stay up to date on which devices support Netflix HDR, you can head to the Netflix website.

Rival video streaming service Amazon Video also supports HDR10 content, and Supports the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, as well as the Sony XZ Premium. Amazon doesn't support Dolby Vision content, and hasn't said whether any LG devices are compatible just yet.

Mobile HDR works much in the same way as its TV counterpart; it adjusts the display's brightness depending on how the director saw fit when composing each shot. It's designed to provide a much more accurate picture than standard dynamic range.