Netflix snags next Coen Brothers project: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Netflix might be losing Disney titles and TV shows in a couple of years' time but it is still continuing apace with its plans for world domination. It has now signed no less than The Coen Brothers to write and direct a new Netflix Original series: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Set in the Wild West, much like their Oscar-nominated 2010 remake of True Grit, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs will comprise six episodes, each featuring a different but interlocking tale.

It will star Tim Blake Nelson (from O Brother, Where Art Though?, another classic Coen Brothers' movie) as Scruggs and a plentiful cast as yet unannounced.

Joel and Ethan Coen will also act as executive producers of the series which will be available to watch on Netflix in 2018. It will be added to the service worldwide and will be exclusive to Netflix.

"We are streaming motherf**kers!" said the brothers.

Netflix's vice president of original content, Cindy Holland was a little less abrupt: "The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers and colourful linguists. We are thrilled for Netflix to become home to the full range of their talents," she said.

Netflix has other blockbuster shows and movies arriving on the platform soon. Star Trek: Discovery will be available in the UK and Europe exclusively through Netflix, as will Will Smith's latest film, Bright, which will appear on the service this Christmas.

Then there's the second series of Stranger Things, of course. Oh yes. Oh yes, indeed.