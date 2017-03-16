  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Netflix TV news

Netflix TV shows and movies may end up different on mobile to bigger screen versions

Netflix is considering presenting different cuts of TV shows and movies for mobile users specifically. It has a growing audience of viewers on mobile and the cuts could make portable presentations more enjoyable.

Speaking at a briefing in San Francisco, Netflix's chief product officer, Neil Hunt, said that the streaming company will look into alternative versions for different platforms to improve viewing experiences: "It’s not inconceivable that you could take a master and make a different cut for mobile," he said.

"It’s something we will explore over the next few years."

The idea is that different camera angles in scenes might be more suitable for smaller screens, so they could be substituted for the ones that appear in the TV and set-top-box editions.

The Verge also reports that Netflix and Dolby Laboratories believe HDR is a format that will be universally adopted by mobile platforms, as well as TV. New Netflix series Iron Fist was entirely shot in HDR and will be presented on Netflix in Dolby Vision for compatible screens.

That will include the LG G6 which was the first phone to confirm it will be supporting Dolby Vision during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month. Other manufacturers are adopting HDR for their handsets too.

