Here's how to control Netflix using Google Home

Now you can ask Google Home to pause House of Cards on your TV.

Google Home could easily beat Amazon Echo - if it offered more integrations and skills. The addition of Netflix support is a major step in the right direction. Google's voice-activated speaker now recognises when you ask it to play Netflix shows. With your voice, you can ask its assistant to skip episodes, pause and resume playback, switch on captions, and even rewind what you’re watching.

Here's how it works.

To get started, you’ll need the $129 Google Home and the latest version of the Google Home app. You'll also need a Chromecast device plugged into your TV (the 4K-capable Chromecast Ultra version costs $69). You'll then need a Netflix account to link to your Google Home.

In the Home app, go to Devices > Home > Settings > More > Videos and Photos. From there, link your Netflix account to your Google account. Once you're all set, you can start controlling Netflix with your Google Home.

You can say things like “OK Google, play House of Cards from Netflix on my TV" or "OK Google, pause Stranger Things on my TV" or whatever.

This Google support page details how to link services to Google Home. It also lists basic voice commands for controlling TV shows and movies.