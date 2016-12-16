  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Netflix TV news

Here's how to control Netflix using Google Home

|
Google/Netflix/Pocket-lint Here's how to control Netflix using Google Home
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

Now you can ask Google Home to pause House of Cards on your TV.

Google Home could easily beat Amazon Echo - if it offered more integrations and skills. The addition of Netflix support is a major step in the right direction. Google's voice-activated speaker now recognises when you ask it to play Netflix shows. With your voice, you can ask its assistant to skip episodes, pause and resume playback, switch on captions, and even rewind what you’re watching.

Here's how it works.

What do you need to get started?

To get started, you’ll need the $129 Google Home and the latest version of the Google Home app. You'll also need a Chromecast device plugged into your TV (the 4K-capable Chromecast Ultra version costs $69). You'll then need a Netflix account to link to your Google Home. 

How do you link Netflix on Google Home?

In the Home app, go to Devices > Home > Settings > More > Videos and Photos. From there, link your Netflix account to your Google account. Once you're all set, you can start controlling Netflix with your Google Home.

How can you control Netflix on Google Home?

You can say things like “OK Google, play House of Cards from Netflix on my TV" or "OK Google, pause Stranger Things on my TV" or whatever.

Want to know more?

This Google support page details how to link services to Google Home. It also lists basic voice commands for controlling TV shows and movies.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments