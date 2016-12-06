Netflix finally adds video previews to help you decide what to watch
We've all been there: it's 8 pm on a Monday night, and you're scrolling through Netflix looking for something to watch, only you can't decide.
But have you ever looked at the art displayed for shows and movies and wondered why Netflix couldn't just give us a little trailer clip, or something, rather than a still image? Surely that could help us decide quicker whether something is worth watching. Well, apparently someone at Netflix has had this same thought, because it's just added a new feature to improve our TV-viewing experience: video previews.
In order to help you find something you want to watch in its massive streaming catalogue, the company is adding video previews, which you can see while browsing through Netflix’s content. It enables us to get an idea of a show or movie without having to hit play. The previews aren’t trailers but are synopses for “quickly highlighting the story, characters, and tone of a title".
We realise this is a simple update, but it’s huge. The new previews should mean you'll be watching movies by 8:15 pm on Monday night, rather 9 pm, and better yet, you may be happier in the end with your decision, because you'll have a better idea of what the show or movie is about from the get-go. We're excited to try video previews, which should start rolling out on 6 December.
Video previews will appear in the Netflix app for game consoles, Roku devices, and smart TVs in the coming weeks and months. It is being launched globally, so if you don't get the feature straightaway, no worries. Just be patient.
