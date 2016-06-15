  1. Home
Get out the party streamers, Netflix picture-in-picture has arrived on iPad

Get out the party streamers, Netflix picture-in-picture has arrived on iPad
- Netflix version 8.7.0 will offer PIP

- Available for iPads with iOS 9.3.2 and up

- Available now to subscribers

Many owners of the iPad rejoiced when the iOS 9 update rolled in baring the gift of picture-in-picture. But that joy was mixed with lament as it didn’t extend to Netflix. Let happiness reign, it's just arrived.

Netflix has rolled out a new update that allows the iPad's picture-in-picture feature to work while streaming video. That means owners of iPads with iOS 9.3.2 or newer will be able to pop out a video player and leave it running on top in the corner of the screen while they run other apps.

Want to IM chat with a friend to talk about the latest episode of Orange is the New Black while watching it? Now you can. Need to stay on email while catching up on Better Call Saul? Yup that's possible too.

While Netflix has only just been updated to work with picture-in-picture on iOS 9, other services like Hulu have had the feature running for a while now. But hopefully it's worth the wait and means this will be a nice stable build.

Netflix subscribers just need to update the app to the latest version of 8.7.0, and do the same for iOS 9.3.2 and they're good to go.

READ: Apple iOS 10 release date and everything you need to know

Netflix review: The leading light in home entertainment

