Is your broadband fast enough for video streaming? Here's how to find out

If you're always wondering how fast your broadband actually is but can't decifer the multiple results provided by Speedtest, Netflix has launched a simple solution: Fast.com.

If you're not worried about ping or upload speeds, Netflix's dedicated webpage gives you an easy and quick way to find out how fast your broadband's download speed is.

Click here to get to Fast.com (or head there through a browser) and the site will instantly start to work out the speed. It's also an ad-free service, so is clean and uncomplicated in design.

The site works for mobile, tablet or home broadband access, so you can always see the current speed rating. You can also click through to Speedtest.net after if you want more details.

Netflix has put together the site as it's important to know how your broadband will cope with streaming video. It has a series of different recommended minimum speeds depending on the quality you wish to view at, so you can match your real world result to the following chart:

0.5 Mbps - required broadband connection speed

1.5 Mbps - recommended broadband connection speed

3.0 Mbps - recommended for SD quality

5.0 Mbps - recommended for HD quality

25 Mbps - recommended for Ultra HD quality

If you have over 25 Mbps you'll be fine with the very best images and sound.

Netflix also rates different internet service providers around the world on a monthly basis. You can find out how your ISP comes out here.