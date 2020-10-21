(Pocket-lint) - There is an amazing line-up of TV shows and movies coming our way soon on streaming services.
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Now TV and Apple TV+ have some real treats coming our way. So here our top picks of the films and series coming to streaming platforms.
Upcoming TV shows and movies to watch on Netflix
Netflix was the first major streaming service to start an "originals" program, now just called Netflix series, where it funds and creates its own shows and movies. It also badges some programming as a Netflix series for the UK market that might have appeared on US TV first.
Many if not all of the series listed are presented in 4K Ultra HD and with HDR or Dolby Vision on compatible TVs or systems.
The Crown - season 4
- Available: 15 November 2020
Season four of The Crown sees Oliva Colman return as Her Majesty, with the timeline switching to the 80s. Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin join the cast as Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana respectively.
The Christmas Chronicles 2
- Available: 25 November 2020
Kurt Russell is back as Santa but now with Goldie Hawn in tow as Mrs Christmas. The Netflix original is an action adventure for all the family, and should get you in the mood for the holiday season.
Cobra Kai - season 3
- Available: 8 January 2021
The Karate Kid sequel series that started on YouTube Premium but was snapped up by Netflix will get a new season early next year. And a season 4 has even been announced already.
Upcoming TV shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Like Netflix, Amazon has a healthy selection of homegrown shows available to Prime subscribers. You can also watch them at a cost without Prime, but it's a lot cheaper to pay for a yearly subscription and get a load of other benefits thrown in - including access to the Amazon Music streaming service and free next-day - or same-day in some cases - delivery. A lot of its shows are also bought from US channels for regional distribution.
Many of them are available in 4K HDR/Dolby Vision.
Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
- Available: 23 October 2020
Borat 2 is a Prime exclusive thanks to the continuing pandemic conditions and their affect on cinemas. Not that we're complaining.
The Expanse - season 5
- Available: 16 December 2020
The sc-fi epic is soon to enter its fifth and final season, and this time the very future of The Belt is at stake.
American Gods - season 3
- Available: Early 2021
A third season based on Neil Gaiman's novel is due later in 2020. It's best to catch up on seasons 1 and 2 if you haven't already, or you might not have a scooby as to what's going on.
Invincible - season 1
- Available: 2021
Yet another comic book adaptation, this time in animated form, Invincible is also more for adults than kids. It centres on the son of one of Earth's greatest superheroes who, after developing his own powers, finds out his father isn't quite as heroic he makes out.
Upcoming TV shows and movies coming to Disney+
Of course, Netflix and Amazon Prime aren't the only places to get your TV fix, Disney+ is a relatively new entrant to the streaming market and has started strong.
It too offers films and TV programming in 4K HDR/Dolby Vision.
Willow - season 1
- Available: Starts production 2021
George Lucas' movie Willow, starring a young Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer, is soon to spurn a brand new TV series for Disney+. Production starts in 2021 with Jon M Chu (GI Joe: Retaliation, Now You See Me 2) as director. Ron Howard will executive produce, while Davis will return as an older and wiser Willow.
The Mandalorian - season 2
- Available: 30 October 2020
The second season of The Mandalorian is almost here. It takes the eponymous bounty hunter on a journey to find the Jedi in order to deliver them The Child. We cannot wait.
WandaVision - season 1
- Available: Late 2020
Possibly one of the most ambitious Marvel Studios projects, WandaVision traps The Avengers' Wanda Mximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision inside retro US sitcoms. Certainly, not all is as it seems.
The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special
- Available: 17 November 2020
Made in the tradition of the truly awful, but very funny 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, this Lego short will no doubt have fans of the franchise and brick building toys in stitches alike. It will be exclusing to Disney+.
Upcoming TV shows and movies to watch on Now TV
Now TV gives non-Sky subscribers access to shows and films on the satellite broadcaster's channels, all without needing a monthly contract. And, as Sky is the UK host of HBO content - along with a whole stack of its own original programming - there are plenty of great series coming to Now TV too.
Sky Cinema is also available through Now TV for big movie releases, albeit in a maximum of 1080p.
Tin Star: Liverpool
- Available: November 2020
The third and final season of Tin Star sees the Worth family (played by Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie) back to their home city, to confront their past.
Twist
- Available: 2021
A modern day retelling of Oliver Twist, starring Sir Michael Caine as Fagin and Game of Thrones' Lena Heady as Sikes.
Upcoming TV shows and movies to watch on Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is a relative newcomer to the video streaming biz, with a handful of high-quality shows and movies already available. They are often exclusive to the platform too.
Dickinson - season 2
- Available: 8 January 2021
The rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson returns for a second season of the half-hour sitcom.
Foundation - season 1
- Available: TBC 2021
Foundation is based on the books by Isaac Asimov and stars Jared Harris (Chernoybl, Mad Men). It is a true sci-fi epic following a group of exiles on their quest to rebuild humanity after the fall of the Galactic Empire.