  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Netflix TV news

Netflix HDR has arrived in the UK, Sony at front of the queue

|
InsideCI Netflix HDR has arrived in the UK, Sony at front of the queue
  • Sony 4K HDR TV support already here
  • Dolby Vision support also rolling out
  • Other TV manufacturers need to roll out updates

Netflix has begun streaming its High Dynamic Range and Dolby Vision content in the UK on selected TV screens, starting with Sony.

The enhanced HDR content will be part of the 4K streaming package offering a greater brightness to the video, reports Steve May on InsideCI.

The update is reportedly ready for 2015 Sony TVs with Android 4K. That means Netflix HDR can be streamed to updated Sony X85C, S85C, X90C, X93C and X93C televisions. Newer 2016 Sony televisions including the SD85, XD85, XD93 and XD94 will also support HDR playback.

Netflix original content, shot with HDR support like Marco Polo, is currently available to stream. The old 4K moniker appears to have been ditched in favour of a simple HDR label, within the Netflix menu screen.

The HDR content is noticeably brighter than the normal stream allowing for greater clarity in the pictures. The television will automatically adjust to support the HDR setting which allows it to display at full quality immediately.

Netflix has also said that the Dolby equivalent, Dolby Vision, is also being delivered to any TVs that support it. Now it's just a case of waiting for the TV manufacturers to catch up and roll out the updates needed to take advantage of the HDR content.

READ: Netflix prices are about to go up for early subscribers, be warned

Netflix review: The leading light in home entertainment

PopularIn TV
  1. How to watch UK TV online
  2. Panasonic UB9000 UHD Blu-ray player plugs the high-end gap left by Oppo
  3. BBC iPlayer to stream all BBC World Cup 2018 matches in 4K HDR
  4. What is Hybrid Log Gamma and why should you care?
  5. How to watch the Champions League finals for free
  1. Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
  2. James Bond 25 release date confirmed, Danny Boyle to direct
  3. Boba Fett Star Wars film in production, Logan director on board
  4. Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more
  5. Do VPNs work with Netflix?
Comments