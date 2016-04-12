  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Netflix TV news

Netflix prices are about to go up for early subscribers, be warned

|
Pocket-lint Netflix prices are about to go up for early subscribers, be warned
  • Three plans still available
  • HD to jump to new subscriber price
  • UK users prices change around May

Movie and show streaming service Netflix has announced that it will be putting up its prices soon, for early adopters in the UK.

Until recently Netflix subscribers who signed up early were given a pay freeze on their subscription price. That freeze, as laid out by Netflix already, will end in May.

Some customers in the UK may still be currently paying the original £5.99 per month entry-level price for the HD package. That will be bumped up to £7.49.

The exact date is unclear but May is when it begins. This may vary across accounts so yours could be different. To check when your pricing changes go into Your Account page and check under the Plan Details section to find your date.

If the £7.49 price for the standard HD plan, streaming on up to two screens at once, is too much for you then you can cancel your membership, or try another of the three pricing options.

The Netflix Premium plan, which includes 4K streaming on up to fours screens at once, is priced at £8.99 per month while the basic package, which doesn't feature HD and only works on one screen at a time, is £5.99 per month.

READ: Which is the best movie streaming service in the UK?

Netflix review: The leading light in home entertainment

PopularIn TV
  1. BBC iPlayer to stream all BBC World Cup 2018 matches in 4K HDR
  2. What is Hybrid Log Gamma and why should you care?
  3. How to watch the Champions League finals for free
  4. Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
  5. James Bond 25 release date confirmed, Danny Boyle to direct
  1. Boba Fett Star Wars film in production, Logan director on board
  2. Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more
  3. Do VPNs work with Netflix?
  4. French Open tennis to be shown in 4K on Sky Q and Virgin TV
  5. LG OLED C8 review: Simply stunning
Comments