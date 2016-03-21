Want a Netflix Recommended TV? You've got just these two options

Netflix has launched a label for televisions it deems up to scratch for the standards it requires, only two manufacturers made the list. So if you want a TV that's perfect for your favourite video streamer you won't have to spend long picking.

The idea behind the Netflix Recommended TV label, which first launched last year, is to clarify to customers they're getting something that'll support the software. Also it's a way for Netflix to push manufacturers to advance hardware to suit its needs.

This is the first update to the Recommended TV label since it launched last year. Now televisions worthy of Netflix need the following features: instant on, TV resume, latest Netflix version support, fast app launch, fast app resume, a dedicated Netflix remote control button and easy Netflix icon access.

All that adds up to just two brands which support the exacting standards: LG and Sony. Any Sony Android 4K UHD TV from 2016 onwards should get the label as should LG 4K UHD TVs with webOS 3.0.

The complete list for LG is UH6300, UH6500, UH7500, UH8500, UH9500 and G6. For Sony it's the S85D, X85D, X93D, X94D, XD93, XD94, SD85 and XD85.

So if you're a serial Netflix user and want a new TV, picking the right option should have just got a lot simpler.

