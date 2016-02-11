Netflix made a kid show about bugs completely based on Beatles music

Netflix has announced a new show for children that is set to premiere this summer - and what makes it unique is that the whole thing revolves around covers of iconic songs by The Beatles.

The upcoming show, called Beat Bugs, includes 11-minute episodes and features original characters created by Australian filmmaker Josh Wakely, who is directing, writing and producing the series from scratch. According to USA Today, it took him three years to hammer out a deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing for worldwide rights to record covers of the Beatles song catalogue for this original Netflix production.

The show stars animated insects who explore a suburban backyard, and The Beatles' music is incorporated into the storyline of each episode in various different ways. Some of the highlight tunes include a version of Magical Mystery Tour by Eddie Vedder, Blackbird by Sia, and Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds by P!nk. Wakely has the rights to use over 300 songs. You will hear 50 of them throughout Beat Bugs' first two seasons.

BEAT BUGS: Netflix original series w/ songs made famous by The Beatles, performed by today's top artists. Aug 2016!https://t.co/Sbc05xCWlT — Netflix US (@netflix) February 10, 2016

Wakely has about five years of shows and songs in the pipeline however, should Beat Bugs be a hit. If it is successful, you can expect a whole new generation of youngsters to fall in love with The Fab Four, making their grandparents and parents proud. The first season of episodes will premiere in August. And Australian Netflix members will get to watch the series on Netflix soon after its premier on Seven Network.

Check out the first trailer for Beat Bugs below.

