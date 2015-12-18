Sleepy from binge-watching? These Netflix socks pause the TV if you doze

Netflix has invented smart socks that can determine when you fall asleep.

Not only that but they'll also pause your show so you don't miss a single thing. But you can't buy these socks. You have to make them yourself.

Last autumn, Netflix published instructions for a button that will order takeout, dim the lights, turn on the TV, launch Netflix, and silence your phones. It was basically a "Netflix and Chill" button. Well, it has just published a new set of instructions for anyone to use, but this set is for those nifty socks. Netflix seems to think binge-watchers will find them particularly useful (and cozy).

The socks have a sleep detection system based on an activity-monitoring method known as actigraphy. It uses an accelerometer to determine when the wearer has stopped moving for a prolonged period of time. When it detects that the wearer has dozed off, an LED light in the sock will flash red, warning anyone nearby that it is about to pause the TV.

So, just nudge the person's foot to keep your movie playing.

Make no mistake: You'll need to know about electronics and programming to make these socks. Heck, you'll even need knitting skills. Netflix offers several detailed designs for creating socks based on its original shows, like House of Cards. They're all sort of Holiday-themed too, because the streaming service assumes you'll mostly wear knitted socks on the couch during wintertime.

After you've knitted a par, you'll need components like an Arduino microcontroller, infrared LEDs, a battery, etc. All of this is required for a monitoring unit that'll be wrapped in a wool felt and slipped inside on of the socks. The programming bit is necessary to connect the unit with your entertainment setup. Netflix's guide outlines everything you need to know.

Don't forget you'll also need tools, like a soldering iron. It's all really complex, to be honest. But cute nonetheless.