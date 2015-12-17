  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Netflix TV news

Netflix Socks know when you fall asleep and pause your show, really

|
Netflix Netflix Socks know when you fall asleep and pause your show, really
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

- Socks detect lack of movement and pause Netflix

- Make your own using DIY instructions

- LED light alerts you to move before they pause

It might sound like an idea that gets revealed on April Fools' Day but this is actually real. Netflix has created socks that detect when you fall asleep so they can pause what you're watching.

We've all been there, dozing off while desperately trying to finish a TV show marathon in the wee small hours. Falling asleep and then realising one of the great things about Netflix, it's ability to continue where you left off, fails as you have no idea when you nodded off and nor does Netflix.

The socks were built as a prototype by Netflix, meaning you can't buy them. But fret not, Netflix has simple DIY plans online meaning you can make your own pair.

The socks use an accelerometer based system to detect a lack of movement. Since you might sit still for a while anyway there's a small LED that will flash when the socks think you're asleep and they're are about to pause the show. Move and it will restart. So in a way these will help you to keep blood flowing through regular movement too.

While we doubt the socks will be hitting shop shelves anytime soon, this is a great idea that could easily be implemented in smart wearables. Plenty of them are already built for sleep monitoring, all they'd need is some software tweaking. Until then we’re off to potentially destroy some socks in an attempt at making our very own Netflix Socks.

Follow the how-to build instructions on Netflix.

READ: Where can you watch 4K streams right now? Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, and more

 
PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments