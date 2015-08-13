Which is the fastest broadband internet provider? Netflix reveals quickest in the world right now

When searching for the fastest internet service provider it can be a daunting task. Sure, the ISPs will tell you how fast they are, but does that actually translate into those speeds in the real world? Not always.

Stepping outside of its remit as purely an entertainment provider, Netflix has been offering guidance for a while now. Since it is acutely aware of the limits for each ISP, as it needs plenty of bandwidth to stream video, it has rated offerings.

The result is a system that charts the fastest ISPs by country and even rated them against each other world wide.

So if you want to see which is fastest near you right now check out the results below.

Netflix has rated the UK, for the month of July 2015, as follows:

1/ Virgin – 3.96 average Mbps

2/ BT – 3.63 average Mbps

3/ TalkTalk – 3.34 average Mbps

4/ Sky – 3.22 average Mbps

5/ EE – 3.18 average Mbps

In the US, for July 2015, Netflix has ranked providers as follows:

1/ Cox – 3.62 average Mbps

2/ Cablevision Optimum – 3.59 average Mbps

3/ Verizon Fios – 3.54 average Mbps

4/ Charter – 3.46 average Mbps

5/ Comcast – 3.45 average Mbps

Netflix rated the following countries the fastest in the world for July 2015:

1/ Belgium – 4.16 average Mbps

2/ Luxembourg – 4.12 average Mbps

3/ Switzerland – 4.08 average Mbps

4/ Netherlands – 4.03 average Mbps

5/ Sweden – 3.89 average Mbps

6/ Denmark – 3.83 average Mbps

7/ Norway – 3.8 average Mbps

8/ Germany – 3.76 average Mbps

9/ UK – 3.56 average Mbps

10/ New Zealand – 3.54 average Mbps

Overall the US placed 14th in the world.

