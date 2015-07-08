Netflix's first wave of original films: What are they and when can you watch?

Netflix is growing up.

It's moving on from original series (like House of Cards and Orange is the New Black) to original films, and those films are coming very soon. Netflix has in fact just announced when the first wave will roll out to its streaming service. You can expect everything to kick off in October, with a movie starring Idris Elba.

The company also announced three other titles and their release dates, all of which we have detailed below, so you can decide now whether you'll be interested in streaming any of them directly from the comfort of your own home.

Premiere: 16 October 2015 (in all Netflix territories and select cinemas)

Summary: This is a drama based on the novel by Nigerian author Uzodinma Iweala. It focuses on the experiences of Agu, a child soldier who is torn from his family and fights in the civil war of an unnamed African country. It stars newcomer Abraham Attah as Agu, while Idris Elba plays a warlord character known as Commandant. The film is written and directed by Cary Fukunaga, who also worked on the first critically-acclaimed season of True Detective.

Premiere: 11 December 2015 (in all Netflix territories)

Summary: The Ridiculous Six will be the first of four Adam Sandler films coming exclusively to Netflix. It's being billed as a "comedic, western ensemble", but not much else is known about the film at this time. We do know however that Frank Coraci - who directed movies like The Wedding Singer and The Waterboy - is signed on to direct, while the cast includes stars like Sandler, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Luke Wilson, Nick Nolte, and Steve Buscemi.

Premiere: First quarter of 2016 (theatrically in China and on Netflix and IMAX)

Summary: This film is based on the novel Iron Knight, Silver Vase by Wang Dulu (book 5 in the Crane-Iron Pentalogy). It's described as a story of "lost love, young love, a legendary sword, and one last opportunity at redemption." It'll also echo the themes of the original movie, but tells its own story set against action in an epic martial arts battle. Woo-Ping Yuen, who is known for his work on Kill Bill: Volume 2, is directing, while The Weinstein Company is producing.

Premiere: March 2016 (in all Netflix territories)

Summary: Paul Reubens will return as the eccentric Pee-wee Herman in Pee-wee's Big Holiday, a film about a "fateful meeting with a mysterious stranger", which inspires Pee-wee Herman to take his first-ever holiday. This is the first standalone theatrical Pee-wee feature since 1988's Big Adventure sequel Big Top Pee-wee. It was written by Reubens and stars a range of celebs beyond Reubens, including Joe Manganiello, Laurence Fishburne, and David Arquette.