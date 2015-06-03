Arrested Development is coming back to Netflix after three-year hiatus

Arrested Development is getting a revival on Netflix... for the second time in three years.

Arrested Development is an American comedy sitcom that focuses on the fictitious, wealthy, and highly dysfunctional Bluth family. It originally aired in 2003 on Fox and lasted for three seasons, with Brian Grazer and Ron Honward serving as the show's producers. A long-awaited fourth season of 15 episodes wasn't released until about 7 years later - and to everyone's suprise at the time, it returned on Netflix.

Netflix has been ramping up its original programming in recent years. When it agreed to take on Arrest Development a few years ago, it only had a handful of series, such as House of Cards, but now it's brimming with original content and has solidified itself as a Hollywood powerhouse. It therefore makes sense that there will be more Arrested Development coming to the streaming service.

According to Grazer, while speaking during Tuesday’s “Adam Carolla Show” podcast, Fox Studios and everyone is on board to do another season: “Netflix is determined to do more episodes, so we’re going to do more episodes,” he told Carolla, before mentioning he just broke the news to series creator Mitch Hurwitz that morning. "I made the call to Mitch to say that everybody's into it," he said.

Production is expected to begin after 1 January. Grazer noted fans can expect the new episodes to release about “four months" after that. Prior to this latest announcement, the producer had confirmed 17 episodes were in the works for the show that Netflix revived in 2013.