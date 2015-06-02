Why are we seeing ads on Netflix? Should we be worried?

Adverts on Netflix are starting to appear for more and more users. Initially trailers were run at the end of shows, now they're appearing before them also.

Obviously people paying for the Netflix service have taken to the interwebs to explode with outrage. But what is actually going on?

Netflix has been quick to respond to allay fears by pointing out it is merely testing. It's words are:

"We are not planning to test or implement third-party advertising on the Netflix service. For some time, we've teased Netflix originals with short trailers after a member finishes watching a show. Some members in a limited test now are seeing teases before a show begins. We test hundreds of potential improvements to the service every year. Many never extend beyond that."

So that's pretty clear but doesn't leave us entirely worry free. If Netflix is testing these things then it must forsee a use for them, even potentially, in the future.

Having to sit through a trailer before watching paid for content is far from cool.

But there's a bit of a jump from promoting its own content to third-party ads. However, this slippery slope appears to be getting more grease applied to it.

Essentially what's going on now is adverts for Netflix's own content, like its originals shows. This is just another way Netflix is trying to find ways to draw people's attention to new content they may like, but with a cheeky self-promotion angle. Could this signal the start of a deviation from a pure focus of offering the best service for the user?

There's a chance it may consider adding a cheaper service that uses third-party ads. But no other evidence supports this.

Also, that said, we've come to trust Netflix so far with its decent decisions, so don't expect ads to appear in our current subscription.

