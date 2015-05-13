  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Netflix TV news

Yes, Netflix’s new Top Gear show really could be called House of Cars

|
Netflix Yes, Netflix’s new Top Gear show really could be called House of Cars
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

After Jeremy Clarkson's much publicised violent spat, resulting in the BBC refusing to renew his Top Gear contract, there has been much speculation over what he and fellow presenters, Richard Hammond and James May, would do next.

It seems like none of them are returning to the show, with the BBC now heading in a new direction post-Clarkson, but rumours have it that they are far from done with TV programmes about cars. Or each other's company.

Instead, it is alleged that all three will start a new Top Gear-style series to be shown exclusively on Netflix. And what's more, the Daily Mirror claims that it will be called House of Cars. No, really.

"If it goes ahead, they’re planning to call it House of Cars, which is just genius," a pal of the stars told the newspaper.

READ: This Top Gear spoof is better than the real thing, watch it before it's pulled

Naturally, Netflix's biggest home grown show, which has won Emmy and Golden Globe awards, is the Kevin Spacey-starring House of Cards. It will certainly raise a few eyebrows if Clarkson et al muscle in on that action, albeit just in name.

What's more likely is that was an in-joke during discussions. If Netflix does secure the services of the trio it is more likely to choose something else: Braking Bad, perhaps.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments