Marvel and Netflix five-show plan explained: Daredevil, Iron Fist, The Defenders and more

Marvel has big plans and it looks like Netflix is going to remain its show-sharing partner to achieve them.

Daredevil has already launched on Netflix with the first season getting a lot of critical acclaim. A second series is planned but there's plenty more in the pipeline from the Marvel-Netflix team-up.

Marvel's movie plans already leaked with a calendar of movies lined up for the next few years, cross-overs and team-ups all organised within those. The plans for shows are similarly overarching with five new Marvel shows due to hit Netflix.

The end game is to create a show for The Defenders, which are a team of super heroes similar to The Avengers. So who are they and what shows will they get?

This series is already available on Netflix for series 1. It stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, who you might recognise from Boardwalk Empire.

Daredevil received his powers after being blinded as child. He has an enhanced sense of the world, is agile and well trained as a martial artist. He can also take a hit. This series is well worth a watch, with a whopping 9.2 on IMDB. Especially if the Daredevil movie of 2003 is still haunting your memory.

One character that has yet to appear in the Marvel movie or show world is Danny Rand better known as Iron Fist. Rumours most recently point to Ryan Phillippe as being in talks with Marvel about the role. He's talking to Marvel but can't say what about specifically.

Iron Fist is a martial artist with the mystical power of the Iron Fist. This gives him the ability to summon his chi and exact immensely power moves on his enemies. He's often partnered with Luke Cage.

Another street brawling superhero from the Marvel world that is planned for the Netflix treatment is Luke Cage. He was the partner of Iron fist for several years in the comics. He is to be played by Mike Colter who's been in movies like Salt, Zero Dark Thirty and Men in Black 3.

Luke Cage has unbreakable skin and superhuman strength. He is married to private investigator Jessica Jones in the comics and is expected to first make an appearance in her show, Marvel's AKA Jessica Jones.

A former superhero Jessica Jones is now a private investigator in the comics, which is likely what Netflix will focus on for the show. She also has super strength and a resistance to damage.

Jessica Jones will be played by Krysten Ritter who in Breaking Bad played Jesse's girlfriend Jane Margolis. David Tennant, best known as Doctor Who, co-stars as Killgrave also known as Purple Man who is Jessica Jones' nemesis – he is able to control the actions of others using pheromones.

The Defenders will likely be the last show to appear on Netflix once the other characters have been introduced in their own shows. This is a team-up of Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Jessica Jones.

As a comic series The Defenders was originally led by Doctor Strange and made up of the Hulk, Namor the Sub-Mariner and Silver Surfer with Luke Cage and others making regular appearances.

So will this Defenders TV series feature Doctor Strange and the Hulk from the movies? Since Doctor Strange, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is scheduled for release in 2016, the same year as the series, his TV appearance seems fairly likely.

Marvel Agents of Shield is already popular on TV and has appearances from characters in The Avengers movies so we can't see why the same wouldn't apply to the Netflix shows - presuming rights aren't an issue.

Daredevil is already out on Netflix now with a second series confirmed for April 2016.

Next in line for this year is Marvel's AKA Jessica Jones which should arrive by December 2015.

Iron Fist has not even been cast yet so we'd expect this to appear in 2016 at the earliest.

Luke Cage is listed as arriving in 2016.

The Defenders does not yet have a release date but is expected in 2016 at the earliest.

