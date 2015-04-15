Netflix taps Planet Earth creators to make Our Planet follow-up series, will be shot in 4K

Netflix just announced a new series, but you can't watch it for another four years.

The show, which is being developed in collaboration with Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund, is titled Our Planet, and it's described as an "astonishing new eight part natural history series made by the creators of the critically and popularly acclaimed series Planet Earth".

Planet Earth is a 2006 BBC TV series about different biomes or habitats on Earth. It took five years to make and received widespread critical acclaim. It collected a number of awards, for instance, including a Primetime Emmy for Nonfiction Series in 2007 and a Peabody Award in 2008.

Our Planet will be similar to Planet Earth in that it'll be a four-year project and will take viewers into "never-before-filmed wilderness areas from the ice caps and deep ocean to deserts and remote forests, introducing them to the most precious species and places," according to Netflix.

It'll also be shot in 4K. Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey, who created Planet Earth, are leading the project, with SilverBack producing. The WWF is also on-board and will provide the Silverback team with access to its projects in protected areas around the world.

Our Planet is expected to premiere via Netflix in 2019.