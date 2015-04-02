The 90s are back: Netflix is looking to green-light a Full House sequel

Weeks after Fox announced it would breathe new life into X-Files by resurrecting the show for a limited six-episode run, new reports have claimed that Netflix is considering doing something similar with another hit 90s show: Full House.

According to TV Line, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Wrap, the classic ABC sitcom, which has been rumoured to get a spin-off for a while, is nearly headed to Netflix. The show's original executive producer, Robert L. Boyett, and the series creator, Jeff Franklin, are reportedly working on a deal with the streaming service.



Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber are on board to reprise their roles as D.J. and Kimmy, respectively, with Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier making guests appearances as their old characters. It's been exactly 20 years since the show sadly ended, but fans never stopped clamoring for a sequel.

Stamos last year told Watch What Happens Live that he was "working on a twist on a sequel," but unfortunately, nothing ever materialised from that. According to TV Line's unnamed source, Netflix might be the one production company in Hollywood to make our dreams come true, as it is now considering a 13-episode revival.

It won't be called Full House, though, but rather "Fuller House". Interesting - we'll take it. We're also secretly hoping the Olsen Twins take a break from their oh-so fashionable lives to appear in the new series. Exciting!