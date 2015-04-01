Netflix button to appear on more remotes soon: Samsung, Sony, LG and more onboard

Netflix has officially announced that a dedicated Netflix button will be appearing on most remote controls soon.

Smart connected TVs, set-top boxes, Blu-ray players and more that are able to access Netflix will soon be just a button press away. While the Netflix button isn't new, already appearing on the likes of Roku 2 and WD TV Play, it's the broad appearance that's exciting.

Partners that will be launching hardware with a remote that includes the Netflix button include Sony, Panasonic, Samsung, LG, Toshiba, Sharp, Haier and more.

"For members who want even more convenience when instantly watching TV shows and movies streaming from Netflix, the answer is about to be right in their hands," said Netflix chief product officer Neil Hunt. "No more turning on the TV, going to a home screen and searching for the Netflix icon. With the Netflix one-click remote, it's simply a matter of pushing the Netflix button to instantly watch any of the vast selection of TV shows and movies available to stream from Netflix."

Expect to see the Netflix button appear on new hardware in the near future. Perhaps there will even be remotes sold separately for those that want to upgrade their current setup.

