Netflix for books becomes Netflix for comics too

Scribd, the eBook subscription service that gives access to over a million books and audiobooks, has added comic books to its content.

Subscribers can now also read over 10,000 comic books from publishers including Marvel, IDW, Top Cow and Top Shelf as part of their existing monthly fee.

A Scribd subscription costs $8.99 a month with new users able to try the service out for a month for free. All content can be read through a web browser on PC, Mac, mobile or tablet. Alternatively, there are dedicated apps for iPhone, iPad and Android devices. Books can be downloaded on those platforms for offline reading.

Some of the titles in the Scribd library are for purchase only, which can be done through the service, but a vast majority are available to read as part of a subscription.

Many of the comic books added are digital versions of best selling and critically acclaimed trade paperbacks, such as Alan Moore's From Hell, Garth Ennis' The Boys, and Ultimate Spider-Man. The third volume of Moore's The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen - Century - is also available, which we can thoroughly recommend.

And, of course, all the normal eBooks and audiobooks are still accessible too.

You can find out more on Scribd's site at www.scribd.com.