Netflix has a Legend of Zelda live-action TV series in the works

Netflix and Nintendo are turning The Legend of Zelda video game into a television series.

Netflix has a few major hits under its belt, including House of Cards and Orange is the New Black, but that doesn't mean it's slowing down anytime soon. The streaming service most recently teased a new Daredevil series set to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now it is reportedly taking on a video game-based series.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is developing a live-action television series based on The Legend of Zelda, a hit title that Nintendo first released in 1986. It has since spawned several spin-offs and sold millions of copies. Nintendo is apparently on board and helping Netflix with the show, which is currently in its early stages.

The story arc is expected to revolve around an ordinary boy named Link who must rescue a princess named Zelda and save a fantasy world called Hyrule, though Netflix is still seeking writers to work on the show. The streaming service is allegedly hoping it'll turn into a Game of Thrones-type series for a family audience.

If you recall, an animated version of Zelda ran for one season in 1989. The show was produced by DIC Entertainment and distributed by Viacom Enterprises in association with Nintendo.

Keep in mind nothing is set in stone yet, and Netflix and Nintendo could still kill the project.

