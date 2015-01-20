  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Netflix TV news

Netflix to stream The Interview this month, but only in the US and Canada

|
Engadget Netflix to stream The Interview this month, but only in the US and Canada
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

If renting The Interview or watching it in a small theater somewhere is too inconvenient, you might be glad to hear that a major streaming service is about to release the film.

Buried in its quarterly earnings letter to shareholders, Netflix has announced a list of TV shows and movies it plans to stream in the coming months. The Interview, which stars actors Seth Rogen and James Franco, is among them.

While describing the film as a "controversial comedy", Netflix said The Interview will be available to stream in the US and Canada on 24 January, exactly one month after its planned Christmas Day release at select US theaters. There's no word yet if Netflix plans to offer The Interview in the UK or elsewhere.

The Interview is about two journalists recruited by the CIA to turn their press trip to Pyongyang into an Kim Jong-un assassination mission. Sony Pictures, which made the film, was the target of a cyber attack orchestrated by North Korea in December, purportedly because Kim Jong-un didn't like the film and its plot.

READ: Sony Pictures hack: Here's everything we know so far

The Interview has earned $40 million in video-on-demand rentals and purchases. Netflix is now offering the film exclusively however, meaning you likely won't be able to watch it from competing services, such as Amazon Instant Video, at least initially.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments