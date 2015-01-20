Netflix is coming to your hotel room soon, first stop Marriott

Having a TV in your hotel room is all well and good but it's fair to say there's rarely anything on worth watching, until now. Netflix is moving into hotels so you'll actually be able to enjoy your television with all its streaming media.

Initially Netflix is working with Marriott in eight of its hotels to allow its customers to stream TV shows and movies. The Marriott hotel rooms will also offer Hulu and Pandora through its televisions.

Marriott is reportedly not the only hotel considering offering Netflix as an in-room service for guests, according to an individual close to the talks.

The plan is to offer a more comprehensive entertainment package to guests who want more than standard TV channels. Would Netflix as part of a hotel room package be a factor for your decision? Or do you typically focus on location, price and quality when choosing. Also if you already have a Netflix account you can access it through the hotel Wi-Fi on your own gadgets.

Netflix in the hotel room was being considered as part of a premium internet package that is available to guests for a fee. It may still come to that after the test phase.

"We have invited leading technology companies and content providers to work with us to design the next wave in in-room entertainment focusing on on-demand programming," said John Wolf, a spokesman for Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott. "We are currently offering guests in eight test hotels the opportunity to stream their content through our high-definition TVs whether it is Netflix, Hulu or Pandora."

READ: Netflix announces High Dynamic Range coming soon for compatible HDR 4K TVs