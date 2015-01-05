Netflix announces High Dynamic Range coming soon for compatible HDR 4K TVs

Netflix has taken centre stage at the LG press conference at CES 2015 in Las Vegas to announce it will be adding streamed media for 4K TVs that will have more accurate, deeper colours using High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology.

The HDR algorithms will mean more colour information will be sent to HDR Ultra HD TVs that can translate it in order to greatly improve picture quality. Detail will be the same either way, buy the substance and saturation of streamed video will be much better.

Netflix is already pioneering next generation media with 4K available for the likes of House of Cards and Breaking Bad. And has previously added the ability to stream in a higher frame rate (HFR).

The latest Hobbit films were shot in HFR as director Peter Jackson helped to pioneer this way of filming. And since 4K is such a high resolution the human eye is pretty fooled by quality, meaning frame rates are the next way to offer even more smoother content.

OLED already offers colours like no other, while HDR sets will look superb too, so adding 4K resolution and HFR playing should result in the best looking picture quality ever offered in the home on that format.

One of the supporters of both formats, LG has also announced it has an 8K screen on show at CES but there was no word of support for this future resolution from Netflix. Maybe we're expecting too much too soon.

