Netflix adds 1080p video for iPhone 6 Plus owners because their phones are so huge

Netflix has updated its iPhone application with a few new features, including a rise in resolution for owners of an iPhone 6 Plus because the screen is large enough to make a difference and is Full HD.

The Netflix 7.0 update also adds an optimised layout for the largest of Apple's phones and its sibling, the iPhone 6. It also better supports iOS 8 and has improvements for its Chromecast support.

The move will be welcomed by iPhone 6 Plus owners as the 5.5-inch display is just big enough to make Full HD content look better. It's worth noting that it seems 1080p playback will only work over Wi-Fi though, not 3G or 4G mobile data.

Netflix suggests as much in its own blog posting: "iPhone 6 Plus users will now see Netflix movies and television shows in 1080p resolution, including Netflix originals like Orange is the New Black and House of Cards. All you need is a good WiFi connection," it says.

It also claims that performance has been improved throughout the app and the menu enhancements include more tiles on screen at once.

You can download the Netflix app from the iTunes App Store for free although you will need a subscription - starting at £5.99 a month - to view content.