  Netflix shows off Oculus Rift VR interface, Philips Hue atmospheric lighting and more

Netflix has just completed its Hack Day Summer 2014 and some brilliant ideas have bubbled to the surface.

Our favourite has to be the use of Oculus Rift for a virtual reality browsing menu. This was called Oculix. Though it's less menu and more entire world as the user sits surrounded by titles to choose from.

In the hack being shown off a Leap Motion was used to allow for gesture controls meaning zooming in and out or selecting titles for more information was as natural as grabbing and touching in the real world.

Another hack on display was NetflixMini. This is a Chrome add-on that allows you to stream movies and shows in a small window in the corner of your browser while you continue to use the computer. It might be small but there's full menu integration and the ability to quickly access and scroll through your recently watched shows and more.

The other hack to grab our attention was Netflix Hue which used a Philips Hue smartbulb to alter room lighting in time with Netflix. As light intensity and colour changed on the screen so too did the Hue bulb to create a more atmospheric experience, a bit like Philips Ambilight TVs used to do.

Whether any of these ideas get picked up by Netflix is anybody's guess, but we can hope.

