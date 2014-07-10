Netflix trumps cable kings like AMC and Showtime, with 31 Emmy nominations

Netflix is no longer that cute streaming service with a single hit series. It is a powerhouse with 31 new Emmy nods under its belt for several original shows.

More than doubling the number of Emmy awards it was nominated for last year, Netflix has received 13 nominations for House of Cards, 12 nominations for Orange is the New Black, and additional nods for shows like Derek.

The achievements not only highlight how far Netflix has come in just a few short years but also the stiff competition that digital entertainment and media streaming services now bring to traditional broadcast and cable networks.

Netflix won't be the star contender at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards however. HBO earned a whopping 99 nominations for shows like True Detective and Game of Thrones. That said, both companies stormed past the likes of AMC (26 nods), Showtime (24 nods), Comedy Central (21 nods), and Fox (18 nods).

READ: Netflix UK increases monthly cost to £6.99 for new customers

The Primetime Emmy Awards is an annual ceremony that honours prime time television programming. This year's ceremony, which will be held and aired on 25 August, will recognise broadcasts from June 2013 to May 2014.