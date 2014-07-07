  Ditch the day job and get paid to watch Netflix by becoming a Tagger, see Originals before anyone else

If you thought watching Netflix was fun, and cheap, you've seen nothing. Now Netflix wants to pay you to use its online streaming services. And you get to see its Originals before anyone else.

Netflix is recruiting "Taggers" who will be paid to watch TV shows and movies so that it can further improve its recommendation algorithms.

At the moment Netflix has 40 Taggers employed worldwide. This is the first time the streaming giant is hiring a Tagger from the UK and Ireland.

Betsy Sund, senior global communications manager at Netflix, said: "We are excited to hear from the UK and Ireland’s most passionate TV and film fans and offer one lucky person the fantastic job opportunity of becoming a Netflix Tagger."

If you think you love watching TV and films enough you may be in with a chance. A background in film and TV with a strong knowledge of both will help.

Perks of the job for the "cultural consultant" role include getting to see Netflix Originals before anyone else.

