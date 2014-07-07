Ditch the day job and get paid to watch Netflix by becoming a Tagger, see Originals before anyone else
If you thought watching Netflix was fun, and cheap, you've seen nothing. Now Netflix wants to pay you to use its online streaming services. And you get to see its Originals before anyone else.
Netflix is recruiting "Taggers" who will be paid to watch TV shows and movies so that it can further improve its recommendation algorithms.
At the moment Netflix has 40 Taggers employed worldwide. This is the first time the streaming giant is hiring a Tagger from the UK and Ireland.
Betsy Sund, senior global communications manager at Netflix, said: "We are excited to hear from the UK and Ireland’s most passionate TV and film fans and offer one lucky person the fantastic job opportunity of becoming a Netflix Tagger."
If you think you love watching TV and films enough you may be in with a chance. A background in film and TV with a strong knowledge of both will help.
Perks of the job for the "cultural consultant" role include getting to see Netflix Originals before anyone else.
READ: Which is the best movie streaming service in the US? Netflix vs Instant Video vs iTunes vs Google Play and more
- How to watch the Champions League and Europa League finals for free
- BT TV to add Amazon Video and Now TV from 2019
- Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
- Apple just made its Carpool Karaoke show free to watch via TV app
- What's the best VPN for streaming?
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- 4K Android TV dongle does exist, but you're unlikely to get one
- LG's 2018 TVs now support Google Assistant voice control
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos movies on demand: Rakuten TV ramps up its offering on LG TVs
- The best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
Comments