  Netflix 4K Ultra HD video streams now available, starting with House of Cards

You can now watch some shows on Netflix in 4K Ultra HD resolution.

Netflix confirmed on Sunday that it started streaming 4K versions of its Emmy-nominated House of Cards original series, as well as "some nature documentaries." The streaming service provider first announced its 4K plans in December, when it revealed a 4K rollout would begin as soon as 2014.

Don't get too excited, though. You can only watch Netflix's 4K streaming video on 2014 4K TVs with a built-in H.265/HEVC decoder. If you're lucky enough to own one of those, be aware that you might see some compression. The high-resolution streams are encoded at about 15.6Mbps, according to HDTV Test.

There's no word on when Netflix will open its entire Ultra HD library, but you can expect Breaking Bad and more Netflix original series to arrive in the 4K format at some point.