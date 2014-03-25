  'Jobs' biopic starring Ashton Kutcher now streaming on Netflix

Jobs, the 2013 biopic chronicling the early days of Apple, is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Steve Jobs is portrayed by Ashton Kutcher in the biopic, with Josh Gad acting as co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Jobs saw a limited release in theatres, not making its way to the UK. Now Netflix members will be able to revel in Steve Jobs' building of Apple from their couch.

The film chronicles the "defining 30 years of Steve Jobs's life", from 1971 up to the creation of the first iPod, including his stints at NeXT and Pixar. It also stars Dermot Mulroney, Lukas Haas, J.K. Simmons and Matthew Modine.

Jobs saw mixed reviews, with film critic site Rotten Tomatoes giving it a 27 per cent on the "Tomatometer".

"If Jobs had been a producer on Jobs, he would have sent it back to the lab for a redesign," Liam Lacey, a critic at the Globe and Mail, wrote.

A second film, based on the best-selling biography by Walter Isaacson and written by The Social Network scribe Aaron Sorkin, is beginning the production phase with backing from Sony, and is not expected to be released until later this year.

If you haven't gotten the chance to see Jobs, you can now catch it on Netflix if you're a subscriber.