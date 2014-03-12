  Homeland and American Horror Story land on Netflix Instant Streaming in UK

Netflix will add hit shows Homeland and American Horror Story in the UK and Ireland on 13 March, expanding its collection of instantly available content.

Homeland is a critically acclaimed drama that stars Claire Danes, who received a Golden Globe and Emmy Award for her performance as CIA agent Carrie Mathieson. British favourite Damian Lewis also stars in the show as American soldier Sergeant Nicholas Brody, and won a Golden Globe and Emmy Award for the part.

The series follows Brody's transformation from war hero to suspected sleeper cell operative planning a terrorist attack after he returns home from 10 years capture in Iraq. It's been airing on BBC's Channel 4 since 2012, but Netflix subscribers will be able to view it on demand beginning Thursday.

American Horror Story takes on the horror genre, starring Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, and Oscar and Emmy award winning actress Jessica Lange. It follows a Church-run haven for the criminally insane that ruled strictly by a nun with a troubled past, Sister Jude, played by Lange. It was previously only available for viewing on Fox International Channels.

Homeland and American Horror Story mark the latest content from Netflix's agreement with Twentieth Century Fox Television. In the past, it has included Sons of Anarchy, White Collar, The Killing, 24, Prison Break and cult comedies The League, Arrested Development, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

We never mind a little extra Netflix content.