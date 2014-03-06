  1. Home
Robert Rodriguez's From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series exclusive to Netflix in UK

|
Netflix has bagged the exclusive international rights to the small screen series based on Robert Rodriguez's cult movie From Dusk Till Dawn.

It's made by Rodriguez's El Ray Network, which will also screen the series in the US, and the director of the original 1996 film has also helmed four of the 10 episodes in the first season.

It will start to air in the US on 11 March and each episode will be available on Netflix in the UK the day after. Netflix will be the exclusive home for the series in Ireland, Canada, Netherlands, Nordics and Latin America. The latter region will get the series on its version of Netflix from 19 March.

Rather than act as a sequel to the original film, the new series will reimagine the story, with new actors replacing George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino as bank robbers the Gecko brothers, Seth and Richie.

Again, they hijack a family of travellers, including Robert Patrick as Jacob Fuller and end up at a strip club populated by vampires.

Miami Vice's Don Johnson also stars as Texas Ranger Earl McGraw, who is on the brothers' trail.

"I am excited about working with Netflix and Miramax to build an international audience for our series," said Robert Rodriguez.

"This property has always resonated for viewers around the globe and we believe that it will be just as relevant for this new generation of fans."

