  Netflix team hacks together custom playlists, sleep tracking

Netflix recently held a company Hack Day, at which its team got experimental and made new projects for the streaming video network.

Netflix posted the most notable hacks on its blog, including Netflix Beam, custom playlists, and sleep tracking through FitBit.

"We should also note that, while we think these hacks are very cool and fun, they may never become part of the Netflix product, internal infrastructure, or be used beyond Hack Day," Netflix warns. "We are surfacing them here publicly to share the spirit of the Netflix Hack Day."

The sleep tracking is perhaps the most interesting. It would collect data from the FitBit band to determine when a user falls asleep, and dull down audio and eventually stop the stream. Once the user wakes up the next day, Netflix would let the user watch from where the stream ended, or where they fell asleep.

The custom playlists has been a long requested feature from Netflix, and we wouldn't be surprised if this is a project that actually comes to fruition. It would let users add movies and TV episodes to custom playlists, where they could be saved by theme or event. This would be similar to music services such as Spotify and iTunes, who let users organise content how they want. Right now, Netflix only offers the Instant Queue and its own categorisation.

Netflix Beam uses Apple's iBeacon technology to switch Netflix video between to iOS devices. Say you quickly want to show a movie or television show to a friend, this would be the quickest way to do it, rather than explaining and typing out the title.

The last two projects shown were a Redial wheel for typing in your username and password on the PlayStation 4, and pin-protected accounts.

Which of these do you think Netflix will launch for users?