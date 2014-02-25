  Netflix Drone to Home parody video mocks Amazon Prime Air future delivery service

Streaming video service Netflix has released a humorous parody video that both derides and mocks Amazon's latest project, Amazon Prime Air.

Netflix doesn't like Amazon. That's because Amazon offers a rival streaming service called Amazon Instant Video. So, in a bit of a public relation stunt, Paul Johnson, director of engineering at Netflix, has posted a video on his personal YouTube channel with the title Netflix Drone To Home.

The video, which shows plastic-looking helicopters dropping fragile Netflix DVDs onto sidewalks, crashing into buildings, and wreaking havoc in general, has the following description: "Netflix has come up with a new DVD delivery service - Drone 2 Home. Get your DVDs in mere minutes using the almost robust drone delivery service."

Amazon confirmed in December that it is developing a future delivery service called Amazon Prime Air. The service uses drones to deliver small packages within 30 minutes by flying short distances from local Amazon Fulfillment Centers. Amazon Prime Air is still years away from completion and would require approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration before launching.

Netflix clearly thinks Amazon Prime Air is a joke, or at least it wants consumers to think that way. Netflix inserted plenty of not-so subtle jabs at Amazon in its video, like when the narrator says, “Unlike other companies trying to rush unproven technology to market, we have literally spent days working out most of the bugs".

Check out the Netflix Drone to Home parody video above. It is pretty hilarious - especially when Netflix states a Netflix drone can deliver “a disc to you, wherever you might be", which apparently includes a urinal.