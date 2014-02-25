Netflix Drone to Home parody video mocks Amazon Prime Air future delivery service
Streaming video service Netflix has released a humorous parody video that both derides and mocks Amazon's latest project, Amazon Prime Air.
Netflix doesn't like Amazon. That's because Amazon offers a rival streaming service called Amazon Instant Video. So, in a bit of a public relation stunt, Paul Johnson, director of engineering at Netflix, has posted a video on his personal YouTube channel with the title Netflix Drone To Home.
The video, which shows plastic-looking helicopters dropping fragile Netflix DVDs onto sidewalks, crashing into buildings, and wreaking havoc in general, has the following description: "Netflix has come up with a new DVD delivery service - Drone 2 Home. Get your DVDs in mere minutes using the almost robust drone delivery service."
Amazon confirmed in December that it is developing a future delivery service called Amazon Prime Air. The service uses drones to deliver small packages within 30 minutes by flying short distances from local Amazon Fulfillment Centers. Amazon Prime Air is still years away from completion and would require approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration before launching.
Netflix clearly thinks Amazon Prime Air is a joke, or at least it wants consumers to think that way. Netflix inserted plenty of not-so subtle jabs at Amazon in its video, like when the narrator says, “Unlike other companies trying to rush unproven technology to market, we have literally spent days working out most of the bugs".
READ: Amazon TV box back on track, partners claim March launch
Check out the Netflix Drone to Home parody video above. It is pretty hilarious - especially when Netflix states a Netflix drone can deliver “a disc to you, wherever you might be", which apparently includes a urinal.
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos movies on demand: Rakuten TV ramps up its offering on LG TVs
- The best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
- Buy Samsung's artsy The Frame TV on Amazon by 12 May and save $400
- You can watch the Royal Wedding in 4K on Sky Q
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Samsung could be set to release its first MicroLED TVs later this year
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Sky Q now has Spotify and new user interface, other new features still to come
- How to get Dolby Atmos: The essential soundbars, speakers and AVRs to buy
- Amazon Fire TV Cube confirmed, set-top-box and Echo hybrid coming soon
Comments