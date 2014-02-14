  House of Cards season 2 now available for streaming on Netflix

Happy Valentine's Day. Political corruption continues under Frank Underwood.

The second season of hit series House of Cards is now available for streaming on Netflix. As with the first season, Netflix is releasing all 13 episodes of the new season at once.

Details about the second season are unravelling as we watch each episode. It's going to be an unproductive Friday.

What we do know from Netflix at this point is that "Francis (Spacey) and Claire (Robin Wright) Underwood continue their ruthless rise to power as threats mount on all fronts". Furthermore, "Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara, American Horror Story), an up-and-coming reporter and Francis's former paramour, is inching closer to the truth about his crimes."

Netflix has had great success with its original House of Cards drama, available for streaming only on Netflix in the US, Canada, the UK Latin America and Ireland. Not only has the subscriber count risen at Netflix, but the series made history for being the first online TV series to win an Emmy, and be nominated for 13 others.

Netflix is hoping for repeated success with the new season.

Now that the second season of House of Cards is available for streaming, Netflix has begun production of the third season, the company confirmed to Pocket-lint last week.

We'll be spending our weekend watching the new season, as we suspect many of you will. It's now available on Netflix's website, but don't tell your boss.