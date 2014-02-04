  1. Home
  TV
  TV news
  Netflix TV news

Netflix's House of Cards renewed for third season ahead of second season's premiere

House of Cards has been renewed for a third season, Netflix confirmed to Pocket-lint. The news comes just two weeks before the second season is set to premiere.

The streaming service originally gave the green-light for two seasons, dedicating more than $100 million on the original series. Only the first season has released so far, and was a considered a critical success, winning several Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

House of Cards, a Netflix exclusive, is an American political drama series set in present-day Washington DC and starring Kevin Spacey. It is an adaptation of a BBC miniseries of the same name. The entire first season premiered on 1 February 2013 on Netflix, while the second season, which will again have 13 episodes, is scheduled to release in full on 14 February.

Due to its recent successes, Netflix has been keen to make more bold moves. Netflix likely renewed House of Cards because it helped the service overtake rivals like Amazon and Hulu in terms of original programming. That said, Deadline claimed negotiations took months to hammer out, and Netflix did not specify to Pocket-lint when the third season might land.

READ: Netflix 4K Ultra High Definition video streaming pictures and hands-on

And Netflix has a lot more original content on the docket. It recently committed to four series and a miniseries from Marvel. It will also release second seasons of the series Hemlock Grove and Orange Is The New Black. All of which will stream in 4K.

