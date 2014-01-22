  1. Home
Netflix hit 44 million subscribers worldwide at end of 2013, reveals Q4 report

Last year was a good year for Netflix. The video-streaming service has just published its fourth-quarter report, revealing that it ended 2013 with more than 44 million subscribers worldwide.

In the US, Netflix added 2.33 million subscribers in Q4, bringing its total US subscriber count to 33.42 million. It is predicted that Netflix will reach 35 million subscribers in the US by the end of the current quarter.

As for international subscribers, Netflix said it saw a healthy growth with the addition of 1.74 million subscribers in Q4. In fact, that figure has prompted Netflix to embark on a substantial European expansion.

"Our success this year in international net additions and shrinking contribution losses confirms our belief that there is a big international opportunity for Netflix," explained Netflix. 

Netflix also talked about pricing in its report. It hopes to offer "three simple options to fit everyone's taste", though the service emphasised that "existing members would get generous grandfathering of their existing plans and prices".

READ: Which is the best movie streaming service in the UK? Netflix vs Lovefilm vs Now TV

Lastly, Netflix addressed DVD subscriptions. It still has 6.9 million DVD subscribers, so, going forward, the service will advertise its DVD division in the US with the direct link branding dvd.netflix.com.

