Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul to land on Netflix in 2014 for Europe

Breaking Bad's spin-off series Better Call Saul will land exclusively on Netflix in Europe and Latin America in 2014.

Netflix and Sony Pictures Television revealed on Monday that Better Call Saul will be available to European and Latin American Netflix subscribers shortly after first airing in the US. The complete first season will also land on Netflix in the US and Canada - but only after the season finale airs on AMC Networks.

Co-created and executive produced by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, reprising his role as the lawyer Saul Goodman before he became Walter White's slimeball attorney in the award-winning Breaking Bad series on AMC Networks.

"From parking tickets to mass murder, from slip-and-fall to bond fraud, Saul handles it all," explained Netflix and Sony in a press release.

READ: Netflix to show Breaking Bad season 5 finale exclusively in the UK and Ireland

Breaking Bad, which concluded on AMC Networks in the US but exclusively ended in the UK and Ireland via Netflix, is a series about a chemistry teacher who turns to making crystal meth to support his family after he is diagnosed with terminal cancer .

The series notably won 10 Primetime Emmy awards during its five-season run, among many other accolades. Following  its immense worldwide popularity, Better Call Saul is a highly spin-off among diehard Breaking Bad fans.

